Bengaluru has reaffirmed IT leadership role: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

It was a good message for many countries and companies that we are very serious about what we do," he said. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan at the Tech Summit, on Friday | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who worked relentlessly for the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, said the the three-day event which concluded on Saturday, proved that they could make things happen despite the challenging situation faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It saw convergence of ideas from across the world and Bengaluru reasserted its top position in the IT sector,” Ashwath Narayan, who is also IT/BT and Skill Development minister told The New Sunday Express. Stating that Bengaluru is competing with the top IT cities in the world, the Deputy CM said the tech summit helped facilitate and ensure synergy between innovators, technologists, those working in the R&D sector, entrepreneurs, investors, start-ups and others to share knowledge and ideas.

“We are focused on all these aspects and many people were surprised that we could do such an excellent job even in these challenging circumstances. It was a good message for many countries and companies that we are very serious about what we do,” he said. 

PM Narendra Modi had on Thursday inaugurated the summit and eight MoUs were signed in last three days. The state is also is aiming at gaining the top spot in bio-economy and digital economy. “Various departments will be part of the efforts and enabling technology will play a huge role in it,” he added. 

