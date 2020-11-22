BJP to hold Gram Swaraj conventions 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of gram panchayat elections, the state BJP will hold Grama Swaraj conventions across the State starting from November 27. Six teams, headed by senior ministers, will reach all the districts in the state.

From November 27 to December 3, six teams — each headed by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, R Ashoka, Govind Karajol and K S Eshwarappa -- will spread out across the state and hold conventions.

BJP State Secretary Ravikumar told The New Indian Express that each team will travel five districts and will hold at least two Grama Swaraj conventions per district per day, covering all the 30 districts. The teams will explain to the people various schemes and projects announced and implemented by State and Union governments.

They will also highlight MNREGA works and how it has benefited the people, especially during Covid times. Many union government initiatives, like subsidised gas connection and development of rural roads, will also be highlighted.

On the other hand, the Congress is also making efforts to reach out to panchayat voters. They have started by strengthening booth-level workers, and senior Congress leaders will be assigned this task. The JDS yet to start.