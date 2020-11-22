STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drop decision to give Malnad forest land to private firms: Siddaramiah

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramiah

Siddaramiah (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah has demanded that the State government withdraw its decision to hand over forest land in the Malnad region to private entities, failing which, there would be protests. 

In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramiah said it is unfortunate that government is planning to handover forest land in the Malnad region to private agencies. About 20,000 hectares of forest land spread across Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts was supplying raw material to Mysuru Paper Mill in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district.

All of a sudden, the government is planning to give this land to private company, he said in the letter. Farmers, local people, activists, and writers from the Malnad region are opposed to the move. The move is also not acceptable as the government has not maintained transparency.

He also said that the government had given 20,000 hectares of forest land on lease for 40 years to Mysuru Paper Mill, but the unit had shut down many years ago. It was the government’s duty to hand over the land back to the forest department according to the agreement. Instead, the government is now giving it to a private company, he said.

Comments

