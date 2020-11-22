STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five state firms win Smart Bio awards

On the final day of the three-day virtual Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, five Karnataka-based companies were recognised for their contribution to the biotechnology sector.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Director of Department of Electronics IT & BT Meena Nagaraj CN (left), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Additional Chief Secretary to CM, and Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T Dr

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the final day of the three-day virtual Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, five Karnataka-based companies were recognised for their contribution to the biotechnology sector. Deputy Chief minister Ashwath Narayan conferred the Smart Bio Awards on Saturday.

ShanMukha Innovations Private Limited won ‘Best product against COVID-19’ for their Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting (MITR) Labs provide a unique end-to-end RT-PCR testing infrastructure. JALODBUST, whose SaniPreneur replaces manual scavenging by emptying and transporting the settled/hardened sludge in the septic tanks and leach-pits, won the ‘Best Social Enterprise/ Institute award’.

While Nibedit Dey, Founder & CEO of Ibrum Technologies , a company developing a novel point-of-care pneumonia screening device for primary care healthcare users received ‘Innovator of the Year’, Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues, Co-Founder & CEO of Zumutor Biologics Private Limited, who is developing novel immune-oncotherapeutics won Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. Fibroheal Woundcare Private Limited, a healthcare biotech startup that developed biomaterial-based wound healing products was awarded ‘Startup of the Year’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp