Five state firms win Smart Bio awards

BENGALURU: On the final day of the three-day virtual Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, five Karnataka-based companies were recognised for their contribution to the biotechnology sector. Deputy Chief minister Ashwath Narayan conferred the Smart Bio Awards on Saturday.

ShanMukha Innovations Private Limited won ‘Best product against COVID-19’ for their Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting (MITR) Labs provide a unique end-to-end RT-PCR testing infrastructure. JALODBUST, whose SaniPreneur replaces manual scavenging by emptying and transporting the settled/hardened sludge in the septic tanks and leach-pits, won the ‘Best Social Enterprise/ Institute award’.

While Nibedit Dey, Founder & CEO of Ibrum Technologies , a company developing a novel point-of-care pneumonia screening device for primary care healthcare users received ‘Innovator of the Year’, Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues, Co-Founder & CEO of Zumutor Biologics Private Limited, who is developing novel immune-oncotherapeutics won Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. Fibroheal Woundcare Private Limited, a healthcare biotech startup that developed biomaterial-based wound healing products was awarded ‘Startup of the Year’.