Karnataka incurred Rs 15k crore loss by purchasing power: Eshwar Khandre

This year, the state is going to incur loss of Rs 11,000 crore for unutilized power. They could have sold it to other states that have demand,” he said.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the state government’s decision to purchase power from central agencies, allegedly causing losses to the state exchequer.

The government had purchased power after the 12-year agreement with central agencies had concluded, incurring losses of around Rs 15,000 crore, Khandre told reporters. “We have an excess of 55,387 million units since August 2019. When there is excess power in the state, they should have cancelled the contract and saved Rs 5,000 crore in 2019-20. This year, the state is going to incur loss of Rs 11,000 crore for unutilized power. They could have sold it to other states that have demand,” he said.

Khandre said the managing director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited had even submitted a report to the government asking it to cancel the agreement to avoid loss. However, the government did not do it. 
“The government is again proposing to enter into an agreement for 10,000 MW of solar power, which will increase losses. That works out around Rs 17,000 crore per year,” Khandre said.

