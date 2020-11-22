Mysuru: Doctor at railway hospital succumbs to Covid

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 47-year-old doctor who was treating Covid-19 patients at the railway hospital in Mysuru succumbed to the virus on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The death of Dr Arun Kumar, additional chief medical superintendent at the Railway Hospital, is the first reported among the healthcare workers in the Mysuru railway division.

He was under treatment for over a month after contracting the virus at a private hospital. Dr Arun completed his MBBS from Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari. He is survived by his wife and son.