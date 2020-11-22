Plans afoot to run PHCs 24x7, says K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “In a bid to bolster healthcare facilities across rural areas, the state government has planned to keep Primary Health Centres (PHCs) open 24 hours,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is also.

“The government has plans to set up model PHCs, open additional PHCs based on population in respective areas, and strengthen the ambulance service,” said Dr Sudhakar adding that his department would provide any kind of medicine any time to cater to the needs of the patients.

The minister advised the doctors on government roll to also adopt administrative skills to run the PHCs and other government hospitals in an effecive manner. “Despite the government spending more on healthcare than private hospitals, we have to give a serious thought as to why we have failed to ensure better healthcare facilities? It is still possible to ensure better facilities and treatment for people at government hospitals,’’ he said.

The minister assured that his department would provide skill development training to doctors and all other employees to improve the system. “The government has been setting up oxygen units at all government medical colleges,” Sudhakar said, adding that the government is contemplating merger of departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education in the near future.