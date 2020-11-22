STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Power utility told to pay pension to 80-year-old man

Allowing his petition, the judge also directed the KPTCL to pay the cost of Rs 50,000 to Thimmaiah,  formerly working as Store Keeper (Grade-2), Indiranagar Division, Bescom.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) had to pay a heavy price for driving a 80-year-old former employee to knock on the doors of the Karnataka High Court five times for his terminal benefits though he retired from service 21 years ago.

Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered KPTCL to release the benefits accrued to K T Thimmaiah from June 30, 1999, the date of his retirement, along with 9 per cent interest per annum, from the date it fell due, within two weeks.

Allowing his petition, the judge also directed the KPTCL to pay the cost of Rs 50,000 to Thimmaiah,  formerly working as Store Keeper (Grade-2), Indiranagar Division, Bescom. The judge said that there was no legally justifiable impediment for the release of the terminal benefits, a legitimate right of the petitioner, as the disciplinary proceedings ended in his favour and the case against him over theft ended in acquittal long ago.

Depriving such right to livelihood will leave a pensioner fall on the thorns of life and bleed, the judge observed. After the closure of the case against him, the pensioner had submitted representations seeking the release of the terminal benefits. “My eyesight is poor and I also suffer from old age ailments. I have been running from pillar to post for remedy and relief,” he said and requested to release the benefits during his lifetime but there was no response to it.

Referring to this, the judge said that KPTCL procrastinated beyond imagination to release the terminal  benefits to him without any justifiable reason. KPTCL, is a ‘State’ under Article 12 of the Constitution of India. Leaving its employee in the lurch does not behove it, the judge said. The judge reminded KPTCL that pension payable to its employees upon superannuation was a property under Article 300 A of the Constitution and constituted a fundamental right under Article 21.

“The deprivation of even a part of this amount cannot be accepted, except in accordance with law, as pension is neither a bounty, charity nor gratuitous payment but an indefeasible right of an employee in terms of the rules,” the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp