Power utility told to pay pension to 80-year-old man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) had to pay a heavy price for driving a 80-year-old former employee to knock on the doors of the Karnataka High Court five times for his terminal benefits though he retired from service 21 years ago.

Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered KPTCL to release the benefits accrued to K T Thimmaiah from June 30, 1999, the date of his retirement, along with 9 per cent interest per annum, from the date it fell due, within two weeks.

Allowing his petition, the judge also directed the KPTCL to pay the cost of Rs 50,000 to Thimmaiah, formerly working as Store Keeper (Grade-2), Indiranagar Division, Bescom. The judge said that there was no legally justifiable impediment for the release of the terminal benefits, a legitimate right of the petitioner, as the disciplinary proceedings ended in his favour and the case against him over theft ended in acquittal long ago.

Depriving such right to livelihood will leave a pensioner fall on the thorns of life and bleed, the judge observed. After the closure of the case against him, the pensioner had submitted representations seeking the release of the terminal benefits. “My eyesight is poor and I also suffer from old age ailments. I have been running from pillar to post for remedy and relief,” he said and requested to release the benefits during his lifetime but there was no response to it.

Referring to this, the judge said that KPTCL procrastinated beyond imagination to release the terminal benefits to him without any justifiable reason. KPTCL, is a ‘State’ under Article 12 of the Constitution of India. Leaving its employee in the lurch does not behove it, the judge said. The judge reminded KPTCL that pension payable to its employees upon superannuation was a property under Article 300 A of the Constitution and constituted a fundamental right under Article 21.

“The deprivation of even a part of this amount cannot be accepted, except in accordance with law, as pension is neither a bounty, charity nor gratuitous payment but an indefeasible right of an employee in terms of the rules,” the judge said.