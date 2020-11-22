Will follow up on MoUs signed, present status report: Ashwath Narayan

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the most important tech-related events, Bengaluru Tech Summit, was conducted virtually for the first time because of the Covid pandemic. The three-day summit saw the Karnataka government signing eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with different countries, including the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

In an interview, Deputy Chief Minister and IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government will come out with a progress report on the agreements signed and issues discussed at the summit.Excerpts.

A number of MoUs were signed during the summit. Has the government designed a mechanism to follow them up?

The MoUs were signed with institutions after holding detailed discussions and identifying areas of collaboration. Specific outcomes from such collaborations were identified and all details worked out before signing these MoUs. We will follow them up and come up with a progress report.

The state is aiming to take the top spot in bio-economy and digital economy. What is the government’s plan?

We already have around 35 per cent share of bio-economy and digital economy, and the market is growing at 10-15 per cent per annum. Different departments will be part of this effort and technology will play a big role. We have set up the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, which will facilitate targeted investments, hand-holding and will help bridge the gaps. It will also have a focused approach on attracting investments and sewing up collaborations. Industry bodies Nasscom, Assocham and others too are part of the mission.

Many people working in the IT/ITeS sectors have lost jobs and the employees have approached the government seeking intervention.

IT and BT are the least-affected sectors. The situation triggered by Covid has given them an opportunity for rapid growth in technology and innovation. As we keep growing, employment opportunities too will increase. We plan to generate over 60 lakh jobs under Beyond Bengaluru initiative.

As the “Work From Anywhere” culture is gaining traction, what is being done to upskill youngsters to make them competitive at the global level?

Talent and skill go hand in hand. We are trying to strengthen our education system, right from the school level, to ITI, diploma, engineering and up to graduation. The National Education Policy (NEP) will ensure quality at all levels. We need to make students realise their areas of interest and provide them with opportunities to improve and grow. We have a focused approach on upskilling and addressing any weakness in the system.

There is a lot of focus on the software sector, but what about the hardware industry?

Our focus is on the hardware sector too, and we have come out with the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing policy. The state and Central governments have extended many incentives for the sector, like land, stamp duty exemption, power concession and more. Also, research is happening in chip design, semiconductors etc.

A Nasscom study stated that startups were under stress due to the pandemic.

There were a lot of restrictions due to the pandemic, but that period is over. Now, people are connecting virtually and doing business. Things are moving forward. Crises are an opportunity for start-ups as they can evolve solutions. We have a number of schemes for startups and the Centre too has given them top priority.

How can technology be used for storage and delivery of Covid vaccines?

Technology will play a major role and there will be a convergence of IT and BT. It is not just limited to vaccines. We are also setting up an immunology centre in Bengaluru.