Caste conflict: Karnataka government to set up barber shops

Last week, a barber in Bagalkot refused to cut the hair of a Dalit man, while in Mysuru, a barber who cut the hair of a Dalit faced a boycott.

Published: 23rd November 2020 05:17 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to start barber shops across the State to help the Savitha community members, after caste conflicts broke out over barber shops. The government proposes to recruit barbers as outsourced staff of the social welfare department.

The proposal came after a number of cases were reported where members of a certain caste were denied service at saloons, or upper caste members boycotted barber shops which provided service to Dalits.

Sources from the social welfare department said there is a proposal to register cases against barbers under the Atrocities Act, if they decline to cut the hair of a Dalit, or provide any other service.

It is the first time the Karnataka government is taking such an initiative. In Kerala, the government runs barbershops, and gives a grant of Rs 25,000 to barbers to set up shop.

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, after participating in a meeting, told The New Indian Express that even today, certain saloons bar Dalits, especially in Hyderabad-Karnataka and Old Bombay regions. 

“There is a plan to provide subsidy or loan to barbers who want to set up shop at the panchayat level. Grants will be given under the Devaraj Urs Backward Community Development Board. Barbers will be given a shop constructed by the government, and they can neither deny lower caste people a haircut, and nor can people boycott the barber, as it is run in a government building. Though this is still happening, people don’t complain. It is reported on social media,” Mahesh added. Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu is due to hold a meeting on the issue. 

