COVID-19: Vijayapura to test 1,000 samples daily

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Though the number of Covid-19 cases are coming down in the district, the health authorities have increased testing by 1,000 samples a day in the past week.

According to the district health bulletin, on Sunday, 27 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 13,604 cases including, 308 active cases, 13,097 recoveries and 199 deaths. Only 51 active cases were being treated in a Covid hospital and the remaining 257 are under home isolation.

Vijayapura taluk reported the highest number of cases at 5,263, of which 95 per cent were in Vijayapura City Corporation limits. Samples are being tested in two RT-PCR labs — at the district civil hospital and BLDE hospital.

Another RT-PCR lab will come up at Al-Ameen Medical College and Hospital by mid-December. Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told The New Indian Express, “Vijayapura has the highest prevalence rate of 29 per cent in the state. So we have increased testing. We are doing pool sampling for quick results. The target is 1,450 samples a day, but we are only able to test 1,000.  In the coming days, we plan to establish a full-fledged Covid War Room for Vijayapura district. We are getting ready for a possible second second wave,” the deputy commissioner said.

