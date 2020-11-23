Jayadeva, Kidwai to set up units at KIMS Hubbali

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said that since the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, is the lifeline of North Karnataka, a branch of Jayadeva Cardiology Institute will be set up here.

“It will also feature a unit of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and an exclusive section to treat kidney ailments,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating various healthcare infrastructure facilities at KIMS, Sudhakar said that apart from enhancing facilities in public healthcare institutions, the state government was taking measures to recruit adequate medical and paramedical staff.

“Soon, 2,500 doctors will be appointed following a roster system. The medical staff will also be given human resource training to acquaint them with administration,” he added.

Stating that Covid was under control in the state, the minister said that tests for the pandemic had crossed the one crore mark, and around Rs 300 crore had been spent to treat infected patients.

“We are keeping our eyes open for indications of a second wave. As of now, the number of infections and fatalities has come down,” he added.