Migratory geese land at Karnataka's Magadi lake, villagers urge tourists to follow COVID norms

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Winged guests have started arriving at Karnataka's famous Magadi lake. Located about 26 km from Gadag, the lake attracts thousands of bar-headed geese every winter. The geese fly from the Himalayan regions and spend the next few months here. This is the largest congregation of geese in Karnataka.

As the birds have started landing, the lake will soon become a rallying point for photographers and tourists. Hence the villagers are asking the forest department to bring in measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic as many people from other districts visit the village during the migration months. Villagers also plan to tell birdwatchers to wear masks and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lake which has been declared the ‘Magadi Bird Sanctuary’ is spread over 134 acres and located on the Gadag-Lakshmeshwar road. The lake was dry earlier as the district was reeling under heavy drought. But for the last three years, it has received good rains and now the lake is brimming with water.

There are watch towers and the Forest Deapartment provides binoculars and monocular equipment. An officer has also been deputed to give details on the birds. The walking paths have been paved to help visitors who come to watch the birds. Tourists and bird lovers who want to visit Magadi can get buses from Lakshmeshwar and Gadag bus stands.

"We are taking precautions as COVID-19 is still prevalent. Villagers are also cooperating with us to create awareness on the spread of the virus. We will tell visitors to follow COVID rules inside the lake premises and also while talking to villagers," said a forest official from the Gadag division.