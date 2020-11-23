Private hospitals in Karnataka seek trade licence waiver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) have placed a range of demands before the state government, including a waiver of trade licences for healthcare.

During an event on Sunday, outgoing president Dr R Ravindra said, “We request for a fire no-objection certificate for all hospitals of height below 22 metres. We want representation for PHANA and Indian Medical Association Bengaluru in the district registration, a grievance cell, and a single-window clearance mechanism for the healthcare sector.”

President Dr Prasanna HM urged the government to release reimbursement to hospitals for treatment of government-referred Covid patients.

“We request a small-and-medium-sized enterprises stimulus for struggling hospitals, release of Central insurance cover to families of Covid warriors from the private sector, training programmes and continuing medical education to achieve standard care across all PHANA hospitals,” Dr Prasanna said.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health said he would explore the Act to remove trade licences for hospitals. “Single window for all licences will be initiated. We will talk to the Home Ministry on increasing the height of buildings to 22 metres from the present 15 metres, so that fire NOC becomes easier,” he said.