BJP won Karnataka bypolls due to 'political adjustments' with JDS: Ex-CM Siddaramaiah

Taking a dig at the JDS, he said that the previous Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed as the former CM HD Kumaraswamy allegedly spent more time at star hotels

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the BJP won the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls due to shifting of JDS votes to BJP candidates. Speaking to reporters in Horimangalapura in Arsikere taluk where he attended a private function, he said BJP and JDS leaders seemed to have made internal political adjustments during the bypolls.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP took political advantage as the JDS allegedly lost its base in both constituencies. JDS leaders surrendered to the BJP prior to the Basavakalyana bypoll by taking the decision not to field a candidate, he added.

Taking a dig at the JDS, he said that the previous Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed as the former CM HD Kumaraswamy allegedly spent more time at star hotels.   

Siddaramaiah said the state and Centre have failed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. He also came down heavily on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly swindling funds in the guise of development work.

Queried on the recent statement of former Union minister Mallikarjuna Kharge, Siddaramaiah said that being a senior leader he has every right to guide and give directions in party meetings. There are no factions in the Congress as reported in a section of the media, he added. 

