STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress MLC urges govt to give funds for Corporations

The BJP government is not allocating funds for the development of backward classes like the Savita Samaj or Kumbara or coming up with any long-term programmes for their welfare, he said.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: While the State government has recently announced development corporations for various communities, a Congress legislator accused it of not allocating funds for the already established corporations for the welfare of backward classes.Congress MLC PR Ramesh said it was unfortunate that the State government was constituting development corporations for some communities for political reasons instead of taking up initiatives for the development of economically, politically, socially and educationally backward communities in the state.

The BJP government is not allocating funds for the development of backward classes like the Savita Samaj or Kumbara or coming up with any long-term programmes for their welfare, he said. The Siddaramaiah government had allocated Rs 400 crore for backward classes welfare programmes and the Congress had taken a number of initiatives, he added.

 The government must identify backward communities on priority and take appropriate measures for their overall development, he said.Demanding that the government constitute Tigala Development Corporation, Ramesh said the community has contributed significantly for the development of Bengaluru.

Vokkaliga Board a must: Ashwath
Tumakuru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday that with boards and corporations of various communities being set up, the Vokkaliga Development Corporation must also be set up on the lines of the Veerashaiva Lingayat corporation. “When there is a corporation for a language (Marathi) and a community, the aspirations of Vokkaligas must also be met, there is no way out,” he told reporters after inspecting offline classes at Government Arts College of Tumkur Univerity. “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue in his post and there is no confusion. The matter concerns the CM and party high command,” he said, in reply to a query. Asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, he said it is better if the question is posed to the CM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp