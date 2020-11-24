Congress MLC urges govt to give funds for Corporations

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: While the State government has recently announced development corporations for various communities, a Congress legislator accused it of not allocating funds for the already established corporations for the welfare of backward classes.Congress MLC PR Ramesh said it was unfortunate that the State government was constituting development corporations for some communities for political reasons instead of taking up initiatives for the development of economically, politically, socially and educationally backward communities in the state.

The BJP government is not allocating funds for the development of backward classes like the Savita Samaj or Kumbara or coming up with any long-term programmes for their welfare, he said. The Siddaramaiah government had allocated Rs 400 crore for backward classes welfare programmes and the Congress had taken a number of initiatives, he added.

The government must identify backward communities on priority and take appropriate measures for their overall development, he said.Demanding that the government constitute Tigala Development Corporation, Ramesh said the community has contributed significantly for the development of Bengaluru.

Vokkaliga Board a must: Ashwath

Tumakuru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday that with boards and corporations of various communities being set up, the Vokkaliga Development Corporation must also be set up on the lines of the Veerashaiva Lingayat corporation. “When there is a corporation for a language (Marathi) and a community, the aspirations of Vokkaligas must also be met, there is no way out,” he told reporters after inspecting offline classes at Government Arts College of Tumkur Univerity. “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue in his post and there is no confusion. The matter concerns the CM and party high command,” he said, in reply to a query. Asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, he said it is better if the question is posed to the CM.