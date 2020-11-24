STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops beat up Dalit couple over son’s marriage to upper caste girl

Women’s Police Station staff allegedly beat up a Dalit couple, Tukaram and Sujatha, in the police station through Saturday night.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Women’s Police Station staff allegedly beat up a Dalit couple, Tukaram and Sujatha, in the police station through Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday, after they were admitted to the District Government Hospital with injuries. 

According to the couple, they were taken to the station by policewomen and tortured over their son Ayyappa’s marriage with a girl from an upper caste, living in Kalaburagi district. Tukaram stated that Ayyappa and the girl had left home and got married in a temple, and had not returned.

The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint with the police on November 18, following which Tukaram and Sujatha were summoned from their native town of Indi in Vijayapura district. Tukaram requested higher-ups in the police department to inquire into the matter and protect his son Ayyappa.

Meanwhile, leaders of some Dalit organisations visited the hospital and demanded stern action against the police personnel who had beaten up the couple. When The New Indian Express contacted Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sateesh Kumar, he said that he had heard about the incident, but no complaint had been filed as yet.An inquiry would be held when a complaint is filed, he said.

