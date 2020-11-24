Hand over Akshaya Patra to administrator: Lahar Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An independent inquiry panel should look into the allegations made against the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) by its former trustees, BJP MLC Lahar Singh Siroya has demanded.“I was very disturbed to read serous charges of misuse of power, misappropriation of resources and mixing up of accounts levelled against the Akshaya Patra Foundation by its former trustees,” Siroya stated in a letter to the Chairman APF and ISKCON Bengaluru, Madhu Pandit Dasa, suggesting that the administration of the mid-day meal programme be handed over to an independent administrator till the probe is completed.

Appreciating the APF for instituting an inquiry by a two-member committee headed by former Chief Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary, Siroya said there could be a conflict of interest as Chowdary and the other member of the panel, M S Unni Krishnan, former CMD of Thermax, were appointed non-executive trustees of the board when it was reconstituted recently.

“I do not for a moment suspect the professional integrity of these two gentlemen, (but) there may be a conflict of interest here. In the best interest of justice, it would be better that the probe panel have men/women of equal high calibre but with no past or present association with either the foundation or ISKCON, Bengaluru,” he stated.

Siroya suggested that the APF chairman should consult the Chief Justice of India or Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in appointing the inquiry panel, which should be independent as charges made are against the chairman and his colleagues at the missionary. “It may not be ethical or appropriate for you to be both prosecutor and judge at this juncture,” Siroya has told Madhu Pandit Dasa.

APF panel report within four weeks

The APF stated that the two-member committee, headed by former CVC KV Chowdary, will look into all the issues raised by former trustees and audit committee members. “The committee will review the observation of the erstwhile audit committee and those in the communications received from former trustees and submit a comprehensive report after thoroughly examining all the issues raised within four weeks,” the APF stated.