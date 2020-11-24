JD-Yes!  Forget the past, Kumaraswamy cosying up to BJP again 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Janata Dal (Secular), which has the task of keeping its flock together and retaining its identity base in the state, has started cosying up to the BJP.This has not surprised its cadres nor the political circles. The renewed bonhomie has gained momentum with former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s frequent visits to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s official residence, ostensibly to discuss development issues.

The reasons for this newfound friendship, according to sources, are the party’s loss in both Sira and RR Nagar seats in its strong Vokkaliga backyard, lack of resources and not having a second-line leadership.

This has also taken their love-hate relationship into another phase with the BJP extending support to JDS to help take control of the Mandya DCC Bank to keep their common enemy Congress out of power.

The JDS’ poor performance in both RR Nagar and Sira is seen as a tacit understanding to transfer its votes to the BJP. Kumaraswamy who waged a serious battle against BJP after the collapse of the 20:20 government has apparently mellowed down due to the challenge of dissent within his party. The party lost its MLAs AH Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda, Goapliah as they defected to BJP to topple the JDS-Congress coalition government. Another party MLA GT Deve Gowda has maintained distance and some legislators are grumbling as they could not develop their constituencies.

Knowing their strengths and weaknesses, the JDS leadership is being compelled to go with the way the wind blows for the moment to buy them time, rethink or bounce back at an appropriate time. JDS leaders said they are more comfortable with the BJP as the saffron party does not have a base in the constituencies falling in old Mysuru region. In many of the seats, the JD(S) is in a keen contest with Congress.

On the other hand, BJP leaders who ditched JDS to install the new government are not happy with the developments. MLC AH Vishwanath said that Kumaraswamy is known to look for seasonal friends.Former minister Sa Ra Mahesh said after the bypolls, JDS will introspect and decide on its future course. He said though they had made honest efforts in Sira, they could not get to the finishing line.

Political commentator Prof Muzaffar Asadi said the JDS is facing a fundamental crisis and most of its strong pockets are encroached by BJP. Knowing that JDS MLAs may be poached or may cross over any moment in the interest of development or unhappy with the leadership, Kumaraswamy is renewing the bonhomie as there is a trust deficit due to a history of heartburn between the parties, he said.

Asadi said the BJP will not trust the JDS leadership and knows the deep threat to that party’s existence.