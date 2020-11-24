Mysuru armed with improved infra, experience to tackle second Covid wave

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While there are fears of an imminent second wave of Covid infections, Mysuru district administration is hopeful of tackling it adequately with improved infrastructure and already acquired experience.On Sunday, the district’s Covid tally surpassed 50,000, making it the second district in the state to cross that mark.

However, there has been a marked improvement in the number of people discharged in the past 45 days, and active cases have dropped by over 90% compared to the numbers during the Dasara festival.

On October 17 (Dasara inaugural day), the active case count in the district was 7,246 while on November 22 the number had fallen to 683.

The possibility of second wave has many in Mysuru city worried as they have had a bitter experience with a high mortality rate and a huge spike in cases. However, senior district officials say they have learned from the experience and are hopeful of tackling a spike if it occurs. “We are in a better position to deal with the virus now, as we have improved health infrastructure and facilities,” a senior health officer said.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that aggressive testing is being done and that the district has adequate number of beds. “We are continuously monitoring the situation through review meetings. Over 4,000 tests are being being every day and government hospitals are equipped with oxygen and ventilators. In all, 2,500 beds are available in government and private hospitals. We have adequate strength of staff nurses and doctors as well,” she said.

A public health expert pointed out that medical practitioners must begin preparing now as a second wave might coincide with the start of the flu season in December, which could put more strain on doctors who are already reeling under severe pressure.