STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru armed with improved infra, experience to tackle second Covid wave

However, there has been a marked improvement in the number of people discharged in the past 45 days, and active cases have dropped by over 90% compared to the numbers during the Dasara festival. 

Published: 24th November 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: While there are fears of an imminent second wave of Covid infections, Mysuru district administration is hopeful of tackling it adequately with improved infrastructure and already acquired experience.On Sunday, the district’s Covid tally surpassed 50,000, making it the second district in the state to cross that mark. 

However, there has been a marked improvement in the number of people discharged in the past 45 days, and active cases have dropped by over 90% compared to the numbers during the Dasara festival. 
On October 17 (Dasara inaugural day), the active case count in the district was 7,246 while on November 22 the number had fallen to 683. 

The possibility of second wave has many in Mysuru city worried as they have had a bitter experience with a high mortality rate and a huge spike in cases. However, senior district officials say they have learned from the experience and are hopeful of tackling a spike if it occurs. “We are in a better position to deal with the virus now, as we have improved health infrastructure and facilities,” a senior health officer said. 

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that aggressive testing is being done and that the district has adequate number of beds. “We are continuously monitoring the situation through review meetings. Over 4,000 tests are being being every day and government hospitals are equipped with oxygen and ventilators. In all, 2,500 beds are available in government and private hospitals. We have adequate strength of staff nurses and doctors as well,” she said.

A public health expert pointed out that medical practitioners must begin preparing now as a second wave might coincide with the start of the flu season in December, which could put more strain on doctors who are already reeling under severe pressure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp