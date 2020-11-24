STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No KPTCL recruitment, candidates protest

In October 2019, the Kannada test for candidates from outside the state was held and the Technical exam was to be conducted later.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 100 aspirants for posts in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) staged a peaceful dharna inside the premises of the Cauvery Bhavan for five hours on Monday, demanding that they be recruited. On Saturday, the KPTCL had published an alert on its website cancelling the recruitment to five posts, four of them in the Engineering cadre. A total of 2,02,498 candidates had applied for 1,559 posts in the corporation, which had advertised in February 2019 for five specific posts – Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Civil), JE (Electronics), AE (Electronics), and Junior Assistant.

In October 2019, the Kannada test for candidates from outside the state was held and the Technical exam was to be conducted later. However, the latter was never held despite repeated requests from the candidates, and cancellation was announced. Anand Kumar, who spearheaded Monday’s protest, said, “We demand that the government revoke the order and continue the recruitment process. We have waited for nearly two years from the time the notification was first issued.”

The protest, which began at 1.30 pm, continued till 6.30 pm. Cops were ordering the aspirants, who staged the sit-in protest wearing masks, to disperse as no permission was granted for the same. A few representatives were called for discussion in the evening by the Human Resources Director of KPTCL, Gangadhar.

“The official made it clear to us that the orders cannot be revoked. We could approach the Managing Director (N Manjula) and request for a new recruitment notification,” said R Anand, who interacted with him. “We were given to understand that financial crunch is one of the reasons behind the cancellation of the recruitment process , ” he added.

Aspirants plan to meet the MD soon and seek fresh recruitment. Meanwhile, KPTCL has not cancelled recruitment for the Lineman cadre involving 1,772 posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPTCL protest
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp