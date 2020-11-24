No KPTCL recruitment, candidates protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 100 aspirants for posts in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) staged a peaceful dharna inside the premises of the Cauvery Bhavan for five hours on Monday, demanding that they be recruited. On Saturday, the KPTCL had published an alert on its website cancelling the recruitment to five posts, four of them in the Engineering cadre. A total of 2,02,498 candidates had applied for 1,559 posts in the corporation, which had advertised in February 2019 for five specific posts – Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Civil), JE (Electronics), AE (Electronics), and Junior Assistant.

In October 2019, the Kannada test for candidates from outside the state was held and the Technical exam was to be conducted later. However, the latter was never held despite repeated requests from the candidates, and cancellation was announced. Anand Kumar, who spearheaded Monday’s protest, said, “We demand that the government revoke the order and continue the recruitment process. We have waited for nearly two years from the time the notification was first issued.”

The protest, which began at 1.30 pm, continued till 6.30 pm. Cops were ordering the aspirants, who staged the sit-in protest wearing masks, to disperse as no permission was granted for the same. A few representatives were called for discussion in the evening by the Human Resources Director of KPTCL, Gangadhar.

“The official made it clear to us that the orders cannot be revoked. We could approach the Managing Director (N Manjula) and request for a new recruitment notification,” said R Anand, who interacted with him. “We were given to understand that financial crunch is one of the reasons behind the cancellation of the recruitment process , ” he added.

Aspirants plan to meet the MD soon and seek fresh recruitment. Meanwhile, KPTCL has not cancelled recruitment for the Lineman cadre involving 1,772 posts.