Revise meal compensation: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Monday directed the State government to take a relook into measures proposed to compensate midday meals, which are not distributed to children as schools are closed.“Prima facie, we are of the view that the compensatory measure proposed to be taken by the state may not be consistent with midday meal rules.

The state government may have to relook,” a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said, after going through the additional affidavit filed by SR Umashankar, principal secretary, department of primary and secondary education.

The bench orally observed that the state should compensate children under provisions of the National Food Security Act, by quantifying the compensation equivalent to the cost of items used for meals with cost of cooking.

Unhappy with the compensation, the bench warned of initiating action against officials who failed to provide meals, saying it is gross violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. Government advocate Vikram Huilgol explained the manner in which compensation was calculated. The case was adjourned to November 30.