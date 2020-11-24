Take call on special courts on cases against netas: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday orally asked the state government to take a decision to set up one more special court immediately to try criminal cases pending against MLAs, MLCs and MPs.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi directed the state government to place on record the prosecutors appointed by it for cases pending before the special court since the cases are sensitive in nature.

The bench, which was hearing a suo motu PIL based on the directions of the apex court, said that it would have to deal with the implementation of the Witness Protection Scheme 2018 and expeditious disposal of cases before the special court, on December 1, the next date of hearing. The SC had asked the state governments to look into the issue of setting up one more special court for speedy disposal based on the number of pending cases.Hence, the high court had asked the state to take immediate decision in this regard.