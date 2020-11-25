BSY appoints heads of 18 boards, Corpns
Published: 25th November 2020 04:58 AM | Last Updated: 25th November 2020 04:58 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday appointed chairpersons to 18 boards and corporations, including the newly constituted Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Among other appointments include BJP’s Yelahanka legislator S R Vishwanath as chairperson of the Bangalore Development Authority and former MLC actor Tara Anuradha as chairperson for the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation.