BSY appoints heads of 18 boards, Corpns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday appointed chairpersons to 18 boards and corporations, including the newly constituted Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation. Among other appointments include BJP’s Yelahanka legislator S R Vishwanath as chairperson of the Bangalore Development Authority and former MLC actor Tara Anuradha as chairperson for the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation.