Govt appoints chiefs to 18 boards, Corporations

MLA S R Vishwanath gets BDA, Paramashivaiah chosen to head Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Tuesday appointed chairpersons to 18 boards and corporations, including the powerful Bangalore Development Authority and the newly constituted Veerashaiva Development Corporation. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary, S R Vishwanath, who is the MLA from Yelahanka, has been appointed BDA chairman, a post which had over a dozen contenders. 
The appointments came a day after a high-profile meeting between Yediyurappa and BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh. BJP sources said that with these crucial appointments cleared by the party central leadership, the cabinet expansion too cannot be far behind.

The other interesting appointment is of B S Paramashivaiah, a foe-turned-friend of minister V Somanna, as the president of Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation. Bagalkot MLA Veeranna Chirantimath had turned down the offer to head the corporation. 

Actor-turned-politician Tara Anuradha has been appointed chairperson of Karnataka Forest Development Corporation. S Patil has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka Seeds Corporation, Lingareddy Gouda as chairman of Karnataka Tur Development Corporation, Raghu R Kautilya as Chairman of Devraj Urs Backward Classes Corporation, Babu Pathar as chairman, Vishwakarma Community Development Corporation, G K Girish as chief of Karnataka Uppar Develpoment Corporation, N Shankarappa as chairman of Madivala Machideva Development Nigam and S Naresh Kumar as chairman of Savitha Samaj Development Corporation.    

The CM’s home district got a fair share of appointments with Kalyan Kumar H S from Soraba in Shivamogga being chosen as member of the Backward Classes Commission. A transport bus owner, P Rudresh, also from Shivamogga, has been appointed to KSRTC.S Mahadevaiah is the chairman of Karnataka Compost Development Corporation, while M Rudresh is chairman of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation. 

