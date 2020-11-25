Quota for athletes in police dept: Draft rules published

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has published the Draft Rules of the Karnataka State Police Services, making provision for 2 per cent reservation of posts for meritorious sportspersons.The Draft Rules of the Karnataka State Police Services (Direct Recruitment of Meritorious Sportspersons to the cadres of Police Constables, Sub-Inspectors of Police and Dy.Supdts.of Police) (Special) Rules, 2020 was published in the official gazette, on Monday.

K Govidaraju, MLC and president of Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA), welcomed the government’s move and said that KOA had been requesting the government for the last 6-7 years to provide reservation for direct recruitment of those sportspersons who had brought laurels to the state by winning awards in state/national/Asian/international levels.

“The KOA expresses its gratitude to the state government for making provision for direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the various cadres in police service, which will go a long way in encouraging our youth to take up sports seriously and in promoting sports in the state,” he said.Govindaraju added that he hopes the reservation will be made applicable in all other government departments, boards, and corporations.