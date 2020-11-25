Steering panel to oversee Covid vaccine drive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available in the next four-five weeks and has asked states to make necessary preparations for the vaccination drive, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. A steering committee, headed by the CM, will oversee the vaccine distribution in the state.

Yediyurappa told reporters in Mysuru that during the virtual meeting, the PM sought details on the Covid situation in the states. “I presented the situation in Karnataka and was told about the arrival of the vaccine in a few weeks,” the CM said. Modi also sought details about plans to distribute the vaccine so that it covers all, the CM said.

K’taka govt working on booth-level vaccine centres

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also attended the virtual meeting, said a steering committee headed by the CM will be constituted in the state. The PM gave clear instructions on preparations required to be made and directed the states to form steering committees headed by the respective CMs, besides constituting district- and taluk-level committees, and training volunteers and health workers for the vaccination drive, Bommai said.

The purpose of the virtual meeting was to ensure proper implementation of the vaccine programme as and when the vaccine is available. The Government of India plans to give the vaccine on priority to 30 crore people, including one crore health workers, two crore corona warriors and 26 crore people aged above 50, the Home Minister said.

“Like how we make preparations at the booth level during elections, vaccination centres have to be set up at booth levels too. All the workers have to be trained. Since the vaccine has to be given in two or three doses, we have to have information on a digital platform regarding those who got the first dose so that it helps to keep track of such people for the second dose,” he said.

During the virtual meeting, the PM also sought suggestions from states and cautioned them against any laxity in the fight against Covid-19. Even after vaccination, there should not be any laxity in the fight against the pandemic, the PM told the CMs. He also informed the states about the progress made in vaccine development.Apart from the CM and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and senior officers attended the PM’s video conference.