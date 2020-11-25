STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Students, lecturers test COVID-19 positive, a week after Karnataka colleges reopen

A week after colleges reopened, a small number of teachers and students have tested positive in Vijayapura district while the results of many others are awaited.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A week after colleges reopened, a small number of teachers and students have tested positive in Vijayapura district while the results of many others are awaited.

Colleges in the state resumed classes on November 17, nearly nine months after they were closed due to the pandemic.

The University Grants Commission had permitted colleges to hold physical classes provided students get an undertaking from their parents and a negative Covid test report before entering college premises. 

However, on the day of reopening, not even 1% of students turned up for classes, one of the reasons being that they were waiting for their test results. 

During the past week, district health authorities have been conducting tests for staff and students at the Karnataka state Akkamahadevi Women’s University (KSAWU), and private and government colleges in the district. 

“A total of 3,000 samples were collected and tested for Covid-19 from the colleges across the district. Of them, 13 teachers and 12 students have tested positive so far and the results of around 1,000 samples are awaited,” the district administration said.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told The New Indian Express, “We have not sealed down any college as the students and lecturers have undergone tests before entering college premises. We are continuing to test students by coordinating with the colleges.”

The district health authorities do not know which institution the infected lecturers and students belong to.
Professor Onkar Kakade, acting Vice-chancellor of KSAWU said, “We are yet to get the details of how many lecturers and students have tested positive but we are disinfecting classrooms each day. The students are yet to turn-up in good numbers to colleges.”

Meanwhile, many colleges are continuing online classes due to poor turnout. Professor Ashok Pujari, principal of a private college said, “Since the college reopened only five students have come. Many have stayed away as they are yet to get their test reports. So we are continuing the online classes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayapura COVID 19
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp