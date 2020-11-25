Students, lecturers test COVID-19 positive, a week after Karnataka colleges reopen

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A week after colleges reopened, a small number of teachers and students have tested positive in Vijayapura district while the results of many others are awaited.

Colleges in the state resumed classes on November 17, nearly nine months after they were closed due to the pandemic.

The University Grants Commission had permitted colleges to hold physical classes provided students get an undertaking from their parents and a negative Covid test report before entering college premises.

However, on the day of reopening, not even 1% of students turned up for classes, one of the reasons being that they were waiting for their test results.

During the past week, district health authorities have been conducting tests for staff and students at the Karnataka state Akkamahadevi Women’s University (KSAWU), and private and government colleges in the district.

“A total of 3,000 samples were collected and tested for Covid-19 from the colleges across the district. Of them, 13 teachers and 12 students have tested positive so far and the results of around 1,000 samples are awaited,” the district administration said.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told The New Indian Express, “We have not sealed down any college as the students and lecturers have undergone tests before entering college premises. We are continuing to test students by coordinating with the colleges.”

The district health authorities do not know which institution the infected lecturers and students belong to.

Professor Onkar Kakade, acting Vice-chancellor of KSAWU said, “We are yet to get the details of how many lecturers and students have tested positive but we are disinfecting classrooms each day. The students are yet to turn-up in good numbers to colleges.”

Meanwhile, many colleges are continuing online classes due to poor turnout. Professor Ashok Pujari, principal of a private college said, “Since the college reopened only five students have come. Many have stayed away as they are yet to get their test reports. So we are continuing the online classes.”