We know BJP tactics, ready to face bypolls, says DKS

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress State president D K Shivakumar said they now know the tactics used by the ruling BJP for winning the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls.He told the media on Tuesday that it was a lesson to them and they were ready to face the challenge in the forthcoming byelections to Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies as well as the Gram Panchayat elections.He said that most of the ministers camped in RR Nagar and Sira and the BJP played caste politics and used money and muscle power to win both Sira and RR Nagar. “The BJP also showered assurances during the bypoll campaign.

Now, with two more bypolls round the corner, it has announced the Maratha Development Authority and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation . If it goes on constituting such bodies, what would be the sanctity of the budget,” Shivakumar asked. He said the BJP was dividing the society by creating these corporations on caste and community lines.Asked whether Congress is opposed to these corporations, Shivakumar said the party would spell its stand after holding a meeting with the office-bearers.

To a question on the government decision not to open schools and colleges up to PUC II year till December end, Shivakumar said that the government could have taken the decision after consulting the stakeholders including students, parents and teachers.Meanwhile, Shivakumar began his election campaign from Vijayanagar. At a meeting held at Maski, over 35,000 BJP workers quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday.

Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh, former minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil were among those present.Later, Shivakumar held a meeting with the leaders of Kalaburagi district party unit and asked the leaders and workers to be united and work for the success of the party in the byelections to Basavakalyan.