STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We know BJP tactics, ready to face bypolls, says DKS

Congress State president D K Shivakumar said they now know the tactics used by the ruling BJP for winning the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre was also present | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress State president D K Shivakumar said they now know the tactics used by the ruling BJP for winning the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls.He told the media on Tuesday that it was a lesson to them and they were ready to face the challenge in the forthcoming byelections to Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies as well as the Gram Panchayat elections.He said that most of the ministers camped in RR Nagar and Sira and the BJP played caste politics and used money and muscle power to win both Sira and RR Nagar. “The BJP also showered assurances during the bypoll campaign.

Now, with two more bypolls round the corner, it has announced the Maratha Development Authority and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation . If it goes on constituting such bodies, what would be the sanctity of the budget,” Shivakumar asked. He said the BJP was dividing the society by creating these corporations on caste and community lines.Asked whether Congress is opposed to these corporations, Shivakumar said the party would spell its stand after holding a meeting with the office-bearers.

To a question on the government decision not to open schools and colleges up to PUC II year till December end, Shivakumar said that the government could have taken the decision after consulting the stakeholders including students, parents and teachers.Meanwhile, Shivakumar began his election campaign from Vijayanagar. At a meeting held at Maski, over 35,000 BJP workers quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday.

Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh, former minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil were among those present.Later, Shivakumar held a meeting with the leaders of Kalaburagi district party unit and asked the leaders and workers to be united and work for the success of the party in the byelections to Basavakalyan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls DK Shivakumar BJP
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp