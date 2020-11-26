Haveri to host its first Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Gangadhar Hugar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: The 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held from February 26 to 28 in Haveri, and will be the first time in history for a district which produced literary greats like Sarvagna, Kanakadasa and Shishuvinal Shariff.

Welcoming the decision of the Kannada Sahitya Parishath, writers, poets and the public said the district had been waiting to play host for several years. A number of Sammelanas were held in undivided Dharwad district (now Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag), but no Sammelana was held in any of the taluks in the present district.

A couple of years ago, Haveri was proposed as the host, but was shifted to another district due to unity among litterateurs and others. Hosting Akshara Jatre during the pandemic could be in doubt, though the district administration plans to take all necessary precautions to hold the Sammelana.

Soon after the dates were announced, Home Minister and district in-charge minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with other ministers, local MLAs, the Haveri deputy commissioner, and district Kannada Sahitya Parishath members.