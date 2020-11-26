STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Night curfew unlikely in Karnataka as COVID-19 caseload continues to decline

A local lockdown outside a containment zone can be imposed only after consultation with the Centre.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka is unlikely to impose lockdowns even though states can do so under guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. 

The guidelines, effective for December, allow states and Union Territories to impose lockdowns and night curfews based on their assessment, but Karnataka is not likely to exercise such options, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told TNIE.

“It is an option, but the situation at present doesn’t warrant it. As for new containment and surveillance guidelines, we are already implementing most of them,” he said.

A local lockdown outside a containment zone can be imposed only after consultation with the Centre.

After the nationwide lockdown was lifted, the state government had re-imposed a lockdown between July 12-22. Cases spiked in July- September, but began to a decline from October.

From a peak of around 10,000 cases a day, the number has now come down to 1,000 cases each day.

The central guidelines say that the list of containment zones will be notified on websites run by the district administration. 

“There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance.

Testing shall be carried out as per protocol. Listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days, with 80% of contacts to be traced in 72 hours,” the guidelines said.

In the past week, Mandya, Gadag, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts performed the best on contact tracing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night curfew Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp