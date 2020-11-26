Prasad targets CM for not nominating his men to Boards, Corporations

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Veteran BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad expressed his displeasure against CM BS Yediyurappa for not taking him to confidence in cabinet expansion or in appointments to boards and corporations.

Prasad, who was at Suttur mutt to attend a function, spoke in the presence of Yediyurappa and JSS seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

“You wanted to come back to power, but you don’t accommodate the names suggested by me,” he told Yediyurappa. The CM consoled Prasad, saying issues will be addressed in two days. Prasad, on his son-in-law Harshavardhan demanding a berth for him in the Union Cabinet, said that he is not lobbying for any ministry.