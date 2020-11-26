STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prasad targets CM for not nominating his men to Boards, Corporations

“You wanted to come back to power, but you don’t accommodate the names suggested by me,” he told Yediyurappa.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:16 AM

CM B S Yediyurappa and Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Mudukuthore temple, in Mysuru | Udayshankar S

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Veteran BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad expressed his displeasure against CM BS Yediyurappa for not taking him to confidence in cabinet expansion or in appointments to boards and corporations.

Prasad, who was at Suttur mutt to attend a function, spoke in the presence of Yediyurappa and JSS seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

“You wanted to come back to power, but you don’t accommodate the names suggested by me,” he told Yediyurappa. The CM consoled Prasad, saying issues will be addressed in two days.  Prasad, on his son-in-law Harshavardhan demanding a berth for him in the Union Cabinet, said that he is not lobbying for any ministry.

