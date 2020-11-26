STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Prashant Bhushan slams backdoor entry into Legislative Counci

Representing the petitioners, Bhushan also cited a Supreme Court judgement which upheld the disqualification of the three politicians by the Speaker.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electing or nominating disqualified candidates to the Legislative Council amounts to “back-door entry”, senior counsel Prashant Bhushan argued before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. 

He made the submission before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, which was hearing a batch of PILs questioning the election and nomination of R Shankar, N Nagaraj and A H Vishwanath to the upper house. 

Representing the petitioners, Bhushan also cited a Supreme Court judgement which upheld the disqualification of the three politicians by the Speaker. Therefore, they could not be elected or nominated to the Legislative Council, he said. 

The bench adjourned the hearing to Thursday as the Advocate General sought time to make counter arguments. A H Vishwanath (nominated) and MTB Nagaraj lost in the December bypolls, while Shankar did not contest. 

The petitioners contended that their nomination/election to the upper house was done with the intention of inducting them into the Cabinet of ministers. Inducting them into the council is contrary to Article 164 and 361B of the Constitution, they said.

During the previous hearing, the petitioners expressed apprehension about inducting the trio into the cabinet, and the court passed an order directing that any action on the matter would be subjected to the result of the writ petitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan Karnataka High Court Legislative Counci
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp