Sonia, Rahul Gandhi may attend Laxmi Hebbalkar's son’s wedding in Goa

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It could be a lucky coincidence for Belagavi Rural Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar. The wedding reception of her son Mrinal may be graced by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, who are staying at the same posh resort at Cavelossim in Goa where the wedding and the reception are taking place on Friday.

The Gandhis are vacationing at The Leela, a five-star beachfront resort-hotel at Mobor beach, over the last few days. Mohan Reddy, brother-in-law of Laxmi Hebbalkar, said that Gandhis have been invited for the wedding reception, but it is not confirmed whether they will attend, as they have a massive security cover at the resort.

The wedding reception of Mrinal and Dr Hita, who is the niece of Bhadravathi MLA Sangamesh, will have only 500 guests because of Covid-related restrictions. The guest list includes top politicians from across parties, Kannada film stars, personalities from different fields and relatives of Laxmi Hebbalkar and Bhadravathi MLA Sangamesh and his brother.

Reddy said that top political leaders from different parties have already landed in Goa and they would be lucky if the Gandhis make it to the function. The Gandhis arrived in Goa after doctors advised Sonia, who has a history of chest infection, to move out of Delhi for some time to avoid severe pollution, sources said. They landed at the Dabolim International Airport on Friday afternoon and moved in to The Leela, where they are expected to stay for some more days.

Most of Hebbalkar’s relatives arrived at the resort on Tuesday and have been making preparations for the big day. Reddy said that the traditional rituals for the wedding will kick-start early on Friday morning and last till afternoon. The reception will take place later in the evening. Recently, the two families held a mega engagement ceremony in Bhadravati, which was attended by a large number of VIPs.