Waive tax for one year, lorry owners tell govt

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nearly 4,50,000 heavy commercial vehicles plying in Karnataka find themselves in the doldrums as their business has seen a big dip because of Covid and it is compounded by numerous, heavy taxes they have to shell out. The gasping industry has now appealed to the government for help.

G R Shanmugappa, president, Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association, told TNIE that over 20 per cent of vehicles are stranded across the State without drivers and another 30 per cent abandoned due to lack of business.

“It is only the foodgrain business that is bringing them the revenue,” he added. “We have written to the CM to help us by waiving off the tax to be paid to the State Government. It works out to Rs 48,000 per vehicle annually. Unless some help is coming forth, it would be impossible for us to run the show,” he said.

The Gujarat government has waived off the tax for six months and Karnataka too should follow it, he said. The tax is paid in four instalment at Rs 12,000 per quarter.

“We were given a tax waiver only for May and June, but we want it extended for another year,” he requested. The closure of schools and work from home option for employees have impacted their business.