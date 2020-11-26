STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Waive tax for one year, lorry owners tell govt

The gasping industry has now appealed to the government for help. 

Published: 26th November 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nearly 4,50,000 heavy commercial vehicles plying in Karnataka find themselves in the doldrums as their business has seen a big dip because of Covid and it is compounded by numerous, heavy taxes they have to shell out. The gasping industry has now appealed to the government for help. 

G R Shanmugappa, president, Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association, told TNIE that over 20 per cent of vehicles are stranded across the State without drivers and another 30 per cent abandoned due to lack of business.

“It is only the foodgrain business that is bringing them the revenue,” he added. “We have written to the CM to help us by waiving off the tax to be paid to the State Government. It works out to Rs 48,000 per vehicle annually. Unless some help is coming forth, it would be impossible for us to run the show,” he said. 

The Gujarat government has waived off the tax for six months and Karnataka too should follow it, he said. The tax is paid in four instalment at Rs 12,000 per quarter.

“We were given a tax waiver only for May and June, but we want it extended for another year,” he requested. The closure of schools and work from home option for employees have impacted their business. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp