Weatherman predicts two day wet spell in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IMD has forecast rainfall across most parts of south interior and coastal Karnataka for the next two days and a dip in temperatures because of the formation of Nivar cyclone.

Director-in-charge of IMD-Bengaluru, Geeta Agnihotri said in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu coast has a large cloud cover, and due to this rainfall will occur over Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalseema region and parts of Karnataka.

Temperatures are low in most parts of the state with cool winds due to the cloud cover. According to IMD, Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. Also a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 29.

Official said parts of Karnataka will experience rainfall for the next few days from November 26, but it will not be as severe as in Tamil Nadu.