Belagavi reaps Op Lotus rewards

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi, which played a key role in the Karnataka political landscape, has managed to grab the lion’s share of cabinet berths, after Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, recognising the contribution of Belagavi MLAs in installing his government, is handing out plum positions to leaders of this region. With the BJP winning 13 of 18 assembly seats in Belagavi district, the party has elevated many to prominent positions. Given the recent political developments, the party now considers Belagavi as a potential region for political gain. This was set in motion with several MLAs, mainly Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, turning Operation Lotus into a success.

Jarkiholi, Nippani MLA Shashikala Jolle, Kagwad MLA Srimant Patil and defeated candidate from Athani Laxman Savadi have been given cabinet berths. Savadi is also Deputy CM, despite losing to Mahesh Kumathalli.

Another influential leader, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, has been given the post of Chairman of the Karnataka Milk Federation. For appointments to boards and corporations too, Yeddiyurappa has given priority to party loyalists.Noted leader Mukhtar Pathan has been named chairman of the State Minorities Commission, while Kudachi MLA P Raju was appointed head of Tanda Development Corporation, MLA Abhay Patil is chairman of the Legislature Estimate Committee, CM’s close associate Shankargouda Patil is Delhi representative of the Government of Karnataka, and Ghoolappa Hosamani has been appointed chairman of Belagavi Urban Development Authority.

In a fresh development, the CM appointed Raibag MLA Duryodhan Aihole as president of Dr Ambedkar Development Corporation and former MLA Dr Vishwanath Patil to the Karnataka Cooperative Oil Seeds and Growers Federation.

There’s more. MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath is Chief Whip of the ruling group in the legislative council, Saundatti MLA Anand Mamani is deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli is chairman of the Slum Development Board, noted activist Ansasaheb Desai is Bescom chairman and young party loyalist Deepa Kudachi is director of the Water Board.

CM should expand cabinet, not reshuffle: Prasad

Mysuru: BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should aim for cabinet expansion, and not do any reshuffling. He suggested that the CM fill up vacancies in the cabinet instead. Speaking to media persons here, he said the CM’s job is a difficult one and that he is under a lot of pressure. “The CM should make a decision intelligently.

“Siddaramaiah’s failure to make an intelligent decision cost him heavy in the elections,” he added. He said that Yediyurappa should have consulted and held talks before making appointments to boards and corporations. Prasad, however, refused to comment on the proposed talks of a change in leadership. Commenting on the Congress’ performance in the recent bypolls, Prasad said though Opposition parties have collapsed, the Congress did well.— K Shivakumar

BSY will continue as CM: Gopalaiah

Hassan: Brushing aside speculation over a change in chief minister, Civil Supplies Minister Gopalaiah maintained that BS Yediyurappa will complete his term, and that there is no doubt about it. Speaking to the media, Gopalaiah said this issue has not been discussed. “Yediyurappa has a capacity to solve the differences among ministers.” Talking about cabinet expansion, Gopalaiah said the process will be completed following directions from the party high command. He said all leaders, whether old or new, are being given the same amount of importance. On many ministers such as Ramesh Jarkiholi heading to Delhi, Gopalaiah said it is only to discuss development works for respective departments.

‘Jarkiholi has not dented my image’

Mysuru: Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said Ramesh Jarkiholi’s entry into the party has not dented his political prospects or his image. He said there are many ministers who are backing him, and that he also has the support of his community. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I have not done politics for power alone. I have gained the love and affection of the people. This credibility and support will keep me going,” he added. Sriramulu said that there is nothing like ‘original’ and ‘migrant’ BJP leaders. “All those who joined have contested on BJP tickets and won. However, we have requested the CM to accommodate MLAs who have won five-six times.” — K Shivakumar