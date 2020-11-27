BSY may suggest backward caste tag for Veerashaiva-Lingayats

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that could have far-reaching political consequences, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to take up the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’s recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste, at the cabinet meeting on Friday. The cabinet is expected to make this recommendation. The move comes days after announcement of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, and allocation of Rs 500 crore to this body.

Surprisingly, the Chief Minister himself is scheduled to address the media after the cabinet meeting, a responsibility normally given to the law and parliamentary affairs minister.In the backdrop of bypolls to Maski, the cabinet will take up approval for irrigation work and modernisation of canals at a cost of Rs 52.54 crore. The cabinet will also take up approval of the newly-constituted Vijayanagar district, carved out of Ballari district in Kalyan Karnataka.

Bengaluru city is expected to expand, with Kanshiramnagar and Lakshmipuram Ward 12, which are a part of Bangalore North taluk, to be included in the city. Bengaluru could get better mobility, with the cabinet expected to approve three names for the High Powered Committee, to look into the Suburban Rail project. With a long-standing demand for urban housing, the cabinet is likely to approve one of the single biggest programmes at a cost of Rs 7,276 crore, through the Karnataka Housing Board.

OTHER BUSINESS

The cabinet will take up approval for a centre of excellence at the Software Technology Park of India at a cost of Rs 27 crore

A cabinet-sub-committee is expected to be set up to look into disputed land for the NICE project

Second amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Rules is also on the cards

Bashetty village in Doddaballapur taluk to be upgraded from village panchayat to Town Municipal Corporation

Termination of Mukkanna Karigar, deputy secretary, ZP Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, an accused in serious criminal cases

Administrative approval for Road Over Bridge near Hubballi Railway Station

Permission to set up regional offices of Visvesvaraya Technical University, at a cost of Rs 43 crore

Constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to look into demand for filling up SCST backlog in different departments

Approve check dam in Tindi at a cost of Rs 36.34 crore

Administration approval for Gazetted Probationers

Recruitment (Amendment) Rules 2020, and Karnataka

Civil Services (Amendment) Act 2020

