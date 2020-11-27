STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY to meet all party MPs on Friday

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who returned to Bengaluru on Thursday evening after a three-day visit to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, has called a meeting of party MPs on Friday.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who returned to Bengaluru on Thursday evening after a three-day visit to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, has called a meeting of party MPs on Friday. The meeting, at the CM’s home office ‘Krishna’, will be held a few hours after the cabinet meeting.

“The CM has called for an MPs’ meeting at 4pm. It’s an informal meeting and the subject for discussion has not been specified,” Kalaburgi BJP MP Dr Umesh Jadhav told TNIE. 

Two other MPs, too, maintained that it will be an informal meeting, and they were not aware of the agenda. “Normally, the CM calls meetings of MPs once a year, and this is the second such meeting after Yediyurappa took over as CM last year,” said a BJP MP from South Karnataka region.  

While Jadhav ruled out the possibility of current political developments in the state coming up for discussion during the meeting, sources said the CM called the meeting to take MPs into confidence. “One section of party leaders, including elected representatives, have expressed displeasure over not being taken into confidence in recent appointments to boards and corporations. “Leaders and workers who are loyal to the party should have been accommodated in the boards and corporations, instead of giving those posts to leaders who joined the party recently,” said a BJP leader.  

