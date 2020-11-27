STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA ponzi scheme accused and ex-Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig hospitalised

According to sources in the CBI, Baig was rushed to the Jayadeva hospital after he developed health-related complications on Thursday evening.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congressman and eight-time MLA Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig, who is in CBI custody in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, has been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness, sources said on Friday.

According to sources in the CBI, Baig was rushed to the Jayadeva hospital after he developed health related complications on Thursday evening.

Hospital sources said the former minister had undergone an angiogram.

Once he is discharged from the hospital, the investigation agency will once again take him in its custody, CBI sources said.

Baig was arrested on November 22 after a day-long interrogation in connection with the ponzi scheme in which more than a lakh people were duped to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.

The scam came to light in June 2019 when the ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan fled the country accusing Baig and some government officers of cheating him.

He had alleged that Baig had taken Rs 400 crore from him,a charge rejected by the latter.

After the BJP came to power in the state, the government handed over the case to the CBI.

Over 25 people have been arrested so far.

