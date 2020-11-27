STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka under wet blanket for two more days

In the UT, standing crops in about 1,600 hectares of farmlands have been damaged by Nivar, said the government.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

South West Monsoon

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Cyclone Nivar turning into a depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast rainfall across Karnataka for the next two days while warning that this winter will be intense and prolonged. There will also be a further dip in temperatures. The IMD has asked citizens to be cautious and careful of the changing temperatures and rainfall and the ailments associated with it even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

MET dept warns of intense winter this time

IMD-Bengaluru, Director in-charge, C S Patil, told TNIE that the weakening cyclonic storm Nivar over north coastal Tamil Nadu has moved north-west and is turning into a depression. Due to this, most parts of Karnataka will experience rainfall for the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for most parts of southinterior Karnataka including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and surrounding areas, for the next two days.

Also, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal and may move north westwards and become more marked. According to the IMD, as of 5.30 pm on Thursday, Bengaluru had received 6.5 mm of rainfall, HAL airport received 13.8 mm and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 14.4 mm of rainfall.

Patil said the temperatures have already started to dip. As the cyclone weakens further, the maximum temperature will slightly increase, while the minimum temperatures will dip further. “This year, the winter will be more intense when compared to previous years. At present, because of the cloud cover, the minimum temperature is slightly higher,” Patil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Cyclone Nivar Rainfall
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp