Karnataka under wet blanket for two more days

BENGALURU: With Cyclone Nivar turning into a depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast rainfall across Karnataka for the next two days while warning that this winter will be intense and prolonged. There will also be a further dip in temperatures. The IMD has asked citizens to be cautious and careful of the changing temperatures and rainfall and the ailments associated with it even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

IMD-Bengaluru, Director in-charge, C S Patil, told TNIE that the weakening cyclonic storm Nivar over north coastal Tamil Nadu has moved north-west and is turning into a depression. Due to this, most parts of Karnataka will experience rainfall for the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for most parts of southinterior Karnataka including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and surrounding areas, for the next two days.

Also, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal and may move north westwards and become more marked. According to the IMD, as of 5.30 pm on Thursday, Bengaluru had received 6.5 mm of rainfall, HAL airport received 13.8 mm and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 14.4 mm of rainfall.

Patil said the temperatures have already started to dip. As the cyclone weakens further, the maximum temperature will slightly increase, while the minimum temperatures will dip further. “This year, the winter will be more intense when compared to previous years. At present, because of the cloud cover, the minimum temperature is slightly higher,” Patil said.