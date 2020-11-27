Police get custody of notorious hacker Shriki

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, who had recently arrested notorious hacker Shri Krishna alias Shriki, have uncovered that the accused has hacked around 30 websites so far. As the case requires further investigation into the way in which the accused carried out his crimes, the CCB has received permission from a city court to have Shri Krishna in police custody till December 1. He was arrested by the police in connection with a drug case on November 17.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a lot of in-depth investigation is going on in the case. “So far, he (Shri Krishna) has confessed to have hacked into 30 websites, mainly those related to bitcoin exchanges, poker, and other gaming portals.

Further inquiry, gathering and analysis of technical evidence are under way. In most of these hacking cases, the other accused Suneesh Hegde and Prashidh Shetty have also played an integral role,” Patil said.

CCB sources said that Shri Krishna was allegedly addicted to drugs and spent most of the money he extorted by hacking on his addiction.

“The questioning of the suspects arrested in the case has revealed that Hegde, Shetty, and Shri Krishna were addicted to drugs. To arrange money for the same, the trio identified websites and hacked them. While Shri Krishna was an expert at hacking, the other two aided him with logistical support,” an official said.

“The accused booked rooms in resorts and five-star hotels while hacking websites. They procured narcotics from the dark web and used it for personal use as well as for peddling,” the official added.