STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police get custody of notorious hacker Shriki

Shri Krishna, who is alleged to have hacked 30 sites, is held in a drug case

Published: 27th November 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, who had recently arrested notorious hacker Shri Krishna alias Shriki, have uncovered that the accused has hacked around 30 websites so far. As the case requires further investigation into the way in which the accused carried out his crimes, the CCB has received permission from a city court to have Shri Krishna in police custody till December 1. He was arrested by the police in connection with a drug case on November 17.

Shri Krishna 
alias Shriki

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a lot of in-depth investigation is going on in the case. “So far, he (Shri Krishna) has confessed to have hacked into 30 websites, mainly those related to bitcoin exchanges, poker, and other gaming portals.

Further inquiry, gathering and analysis of technical evidence are under way. In most of these hacking cases, the other accused Suneesh Hegde and Prashidh Shetty have also played an integral role,” Patil said. 

CCB sources said that Shri Krishna was allegedly addicted to drugs and spent most of the money he extorted by hacking on his addiction.

“The questioning of the suspects arrested in the case has revealed that Hegde, Shetty, and Shri Krishna were addicted to drugs. To arrange money for the same, the trio identified websites and hacked them. While Shri Krishna was an expert at hacking, the other two aided him with logistical support,” an official said.

“The accused booked rooms in resorts and five-star hotels while hacking websites. They procured narcotics from the dark web and used it for personal use as well as for peddling,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp