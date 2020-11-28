BSY assures MPs of Rs 3 crore grant for works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Parliament from Karnataka have sought Rs 3 crore from the State government for taking up development work in their constituencies. They raised the issue at a meeting of MPs, convened by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence on Friday evening. It was attended by at least 12 MPs, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The MPs laid stress on the implementation of Jal Jeevana, the Union government’s drinking water scheme, and PM Awas Yojana. BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Prathap Simha told TNIE that it was an informal meeting called by Yediyurappa. “We don’t have MPLAD funds, so we sought Rs 3 crore to undertake development works for each Lok Sabha constituency. CM Yediyurappa assured us that he would include it in the next State budget,’’ he said.Besides Prathap Simha, Raichur MP Raja Amareshwara Naik, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, Bellary MP Y Devendrappa, Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar, Tumkur MP G S Basavaraj and others attended the meeting.

Sources in the CMO said the meeting was called at short notice, and many MPs were in Delhi and could not attend. “The Chief Minister sought the MPs’ help in implementing projects announced by the Central government,’’ sources said. Yediyurappa reportedly told MPs that each time funds or projects are to be sanctioned, ministers visit Delhi and meet various authorities.

“An assembly constituency is also part of a Lok Sabha constituency. If MPs meet the people concerned and follow up, it will help the State,’’ he said.None of the Bengaluru MPs attended the meeting -- Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda is in quarantine, and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan are in Delhi.