District bifurcation plans begin to impact Ballari's business sector 

Kiran Balannavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The possible division of Ballari district has already begun to show its side effects. Several small industries and businessmen settled in Ballari are now planning to settle in Hosapete - headquarters of the new district. Similarly, the move has also seen a dip in workers coming to the lockdown-hit jeans making units in Ballari.

After the state government gave its nod for constituting the new district of Vijayanagara, Ballari is going through several changes. Not just the business firms but rented house occupants are emptying their homes from Ballari and moving towards Hosapete, say realtors.

The jeans manufacturing units in Ballari are majorly hit after many workers from Hosapete are refusing to come for work anticipating better employment opportunities in the new district. The announcement is expected to come in the next few weeks. Several protests and bandhs have been held opposing the move.

"We have about 10,000 employees coming from Hosapete to work in various jeans manufacturing units in Ballari city and surroundings. But after the announcement of the new district, employees from Hosapete are now reluctant to come for work. They are hoping they will get new jobs in Hosapete itself," rued an owner of a jeans manufacturing unit.

Purshotam G, a social activist from Ballari said that the government has taken a wrong decision to please a handful. "Places like Tungabhadra dam and Hampi monuments have remained the pride of the district for several years and they cannot be snatched away from us. The property value in Hosapete is going high after the announcement of the new district. There are already talks about locations of new government buildings and the people are rushing to have some piece of land around these locations. This is leading to price war in the district," he noted.