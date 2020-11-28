STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

District bifurcation plans begin to impact Ballari's business sector 

Not just the business firms, even rented house occupants are emptying their homes from Ballari and moving towards Hosapete, say realtors.

Published: 28th November 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Various associations called Ballari bandh on Thursday against government decision of divide of Ballari district. (Photo | EPS)

By Kiran Balannavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The possible division of Ballari district has already begun to show its side effects. Several small industries and businessmen settled in Ballari are now planning to settle in Hosapete - headquarters of the new district. Similarly, the move has also seen a dip in workers coming to the lockdown-hit jeans making units in Ballari.

After the state government gave its nod for constituting the new district of Vijayanagara, Ballari is going through several changes. Not just the business firms but rented house occupants are emptying their homes from Ballari and moving towards Hosapete, say realtors.

The jeans manufacturing units in Ballari are majorly hit after many workers from Hosapete are refusing to come for work anticipating better employment opportunities in the new district. The announcement is expected to come in the next few weeks. Several protests and bandhs have been held opposing the move.

"We have about 10,000 employees coming from Hosapete to work in various jeans manufacturing units in Ballari city and surroundings. But after the announcement of the new district, employees from Hosapete are now reluctant to come for work. They are hoping they will get new jobs in Hosapete itself," rued an owner of a jeans manufacturing unit.

Purshotam G, a social activist from Ballari said that the government has taken a wrong decision to please a handful. "Places like Tungabhadra dam and Hampi monuments have remained the pride of the district for several years and they cannot be snatched away from us. The property value in Hosapete is going high after the announcement of the new district. There are already talks about locations of new government buildings and the people are rushing to have some piece of land around these locations. This is leading to price war in the district," he noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballari Ballari bifurcation District Bifurcation Karnataka government Vijayanagara Hosapete
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp