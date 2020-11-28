STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five varieties of virus-resistant local chillies to hit market

Conventional breeding techniques have been used on watermelons too.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chillies literally add spice to life, and each region has its own special variety. To preserve local varieties and provide seeds to farmers at cheap rates, the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR) has developed virus-resistant local chilli varieties, which are likely to hit the market next year.

Speaking at the Aatma Nirbhar Krishi workshop organised by IIHR, its director M R Dinesh said that eight years of research has paid off, and five local varieties varieties will be in the market by December 2021. The use of local varieties of seeds would reduce dependence on imported ones, and save the country around Rs 150-200 crore in foreign exchange, he said. 

Principal scientist at IIHR for vegetable breeding T Madhavi Reddy said that farmers bought seeds from private firms costing between Rs 40,000 and Rs 70,000 per kg, depending on the demand for the crop. But IIHR would be supplying the seeds at Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 per kg, based on the region they are to be cultivated in. For example, in Guntur, farmers want chillies 8cm in length and 1cm in width, highly pungent and less wrinkled. But in Maharashtra, the requirement is for less pungent chillies which are rich in colour. Five such segments have been identified to suit local preferences. 

Conventional breeding techniques have been used on watermelons too. Reddy said there is high demand for Arka Shama, a variety of oval-shaped watermelon with dark green exterior, brick red on the inside, which is juicy, tasty and has less fibre. They received feedback that there was a high demand for this, and farmers are keen on growing it, she said.

“We (consumers) cannot tell the difference. It is for the benefit of farmers. Most are disease-resistant varieties and consume less water,” Reddy said. IIHR has also partnered with private institutions to come up with innovative snacks such as jackfruit seed and mushroom seed chocolates, jackfruit juice etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agriculture chillies
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp