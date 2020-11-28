STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gram Panchayat polls will nurture future leaders: Kateel

Around 96,000 candidates supported by the party will contest the GP elections in 5,800 gram panchayats across the state.

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said that the party will fight the coming Gram Panchayat elections deploying all its resources as the local body polls are crucial to nurture future party leaders. The party’s motto is to empower local administrations and that is why GP elections are being taken seriously, he said.

Around 96,000 candidates supported by the party will contest the GP elections in 5,800 gram panchayats across the state. “The present dispensation of PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and B S Yediyurappa in the state has allocated a considerable amount of grant through gram panchayats. This good work of the BJP government needs to be communicated to the people.

Based on the work done, our party workers will reach out and seek votes,” he said.On cabinet expansion, he said one should not read much into reports on ministers rushing to meet top party leaders in New Delhi, he said. ‘’Ministers go to Delhi to seek Central grants. Painting this as lobbying is far from the truth,’’ he added.

