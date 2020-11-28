HC quashes PIL against appointment of chiefs to boards, Corp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation, challenging the appointment of chairpersons to boards and corporations with the rank of ministers, on the grounds that the number of ministers exceeds 15 per cent of the total strength of 225 seats, which is a violation of Article 164(1)(a) of the Constitution.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty disposed of the petition filed by Dr K B Vijaykumar.

The bench said that no material was placed on record to show that the post of chairpersons are equal to

ministers and that they cannot become ministers just because they are provided salary and perquisites equivalent to ministers. The existing number of 28 ministers does not exceed 15 per cent and the petition cannot be entertained, it said.The petitioner contended that with appointments to boards and corporations, the percentage of ministers goes up to 30, which is a violation. Public money too is being misused with these appointments, he argued.

He added that all the chairpersons will have to be treated as ministers as they have been given the benefits equivalent to ministers. Contending that the position of chairpersons is not different from parliamentary secretaries, the petitioner referred the judgement passed by the High Court in January this year striking down the Karnataka Parliamentary Secretaries Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1963, amended in 1999, which allows the appointment of parliamentary secretaries by the state government.

The bench, however, said that there were specific findings recorded in that judgement. “As far as this petition is concerned, the petitioner has not produced material to show that chairpersons’ posts are equivalent to minister,” it added.