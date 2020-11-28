IIT-Dharwad campus construction work in full swing 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Construction of permanent campus for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad is in full swing and is expected to be completed by 2022. The institute which is being run in a temporary campus at WALMI, is hoping to make its entry to permanent campus very soon.

The IIT-Dharwad started functioning in July 2016 at the temporary campus beside NH-48 near High-Court of Karnataka Dharwad Bench. For the permanent campus, the government allotted 470.2 acres near Chikkamalligawada village, which is about 3.5 km from the current place.

For the construction of the permanent building, the government has planned to take up a phase-wise strategy. At present, phase-1A work has been initiated and phase-1B, phase-2 and phase-3 works will be initiated.

The Union government had released Rs 1,063 crore for the infrastructure development at the permanent campus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for civil works in the month of February 2019. The building construction work has been looked after by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and it called Rs 773 crore tender for building construction works in phase-1A.

According to sources, phase-1A consists of building academic cluster, residential cluster, subhead construction of academic blocks, knowledge resource and data centre, administration building, workshops, wellness centre, student hostels, diesel generator, underground and overhead tanks, sewage treatment plant, internal roads, external water supply and other developmental works.

Work was stopped following the national lockdown but have resumed now in full swing. The construction which was awarded the tender of Rs 773 crore, is now happening in full strength.

The construction of the 7.4 km-long compound wall work was initiated recently by the state PWD with five entry/exit gates. In the 470.2 acres campus, about 15 million sqft of the built-up area will come up and the maximum floor of buildings is to be up to G+11, said an officer.