Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's political secretary who made suicide bid recovering, say doctors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's political secretary NR Santosh who attempted suicide on Friday has been recovering in MS Ramaiah hospital and will be shifted to the ward by evening.

Meanwhile, Santhosh's wife Jahnavi told the media that he has no problems among the family or relatives. He was under stress for a few days and on Friday he was not talking much with anyone.

"When I entered his room to call him for dinner he was completely unconscious and was rushed to the hospital," Jahnavi added.

Based on a memo by the hospital authorities, Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR against Santosh under IPC 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) and investigation officer is waiting for his discharge for investigation.

Naresh Shetty, President of MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital, said in the press release, "Santhosh was brought to the hospital at 8.30pm and he had consumed sleeping pills. Appropriate treatment was administered and all investigations carried out. He has been taking sleeping pills occasionally for his sleep disturbance. His condition is stable and he had breakfast on Saturday morning. He is cheerful and he may be discharged in a couple of days based on his health status."