Need internal quota for Lingayats: Muruga Mutt seer

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Muruga Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on Friday stressed that internal reservation under OBC category 2(A) is needed to uplift theLingayat community. He told the media persons that there are many people in the community who need financial support to help them get into the mainstream. “It is possible only if there is reservation for the community,” he added.

“The Lingayat community is a conglomeration of over 80 sub-sects and they need reservation to have an equal standing in society. The state government should identify the poor and needy within the community and give them internal reservation. At least 15 per cent internal reservation is needed and sufficient modifications should be made in the quota policy. If needed, it should be reorganised too,” he said.